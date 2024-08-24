GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Police bans forcible fund collection during Ganesh festival

Published - August 24, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Putting an end to the collection of money or ‘chanda’ during Ganesh festival (Vinayaka Chavithi), the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued a notification prohibiting forcible collection of funds in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. 

The ban comes into effect immediately and will remain in place until the conclusion of the festival, said an official order from Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy. The notification, issued under Section 22 (2)(e) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, aims to prevent any disturbances or law and order issues that may arise due to forced fund collection. The police have warned that strict action will be taken against individuals or groups found violating the ban. The Commissioner of Police has urged the public to cooperate with the police and refrain from engaging in any activities that could disrupt the peaceful celebration of the Ganesh Festival.

Telangana / Vinayaka Chathurthi

