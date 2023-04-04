ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad police arrest Nigerian national accused in gift fraud from Delhi 

April 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime team of the Hyderabad police has arrested a Nigerian national accused in the international gift fraud, from New Delhi.

The police on Tuesday said that Onuigbo Chibuzo Godwin alias Bobby maintained fake bank accounts, sent SMS alerts and was a key informant for prime accused Sequro and Okwuchukwu, who lived in Nigeria and ran the racket.

Modus operandi

The gang members create fake Facebook profiles and pretend to be residents of the US and the UK. They befriend Indians on the social media platform and chat with them on WhatsApp. After gaining their trust, the fraudsters tell the victims that they would be sending them costly gifts.

They then contact the victims from other mobile numbers, introduce themselves as customs officers and collect huge sums of money in the name of RBI charges, customs, GST and other charges. They convince the victims to deposit amounts in certain bank accounts.

In February, the police arrested two accused individuals linked to Godwin—Bakayoko Lassina from West Africa and Shoma Purkayastha of Meghalaya—and had them remanded in judicial custody. The gang had reportedly cheated people of ₹1.22 crore.

