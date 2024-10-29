Hyderabad Police arrest 21 TGSP personnel for unauthorised protest at Dharna Chowk

The Hyderabad Police has arrested 21 personnel from the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) who were participating in a protest at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad.

“This protest, which took place despite repeated warnings from authorities, was in direct defiance of Section 163 BNSS orders, designed to maintain public safety and prevent disruptions within city limits,” said the ADG of TGSP, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

In an official release, the ADG said that in recent days, TGSP personnel had been engaging in unsanctioned protests both within their battalion premises and in various public locations across Hyderabad. “Despite clear directives from the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, prohibiting any form of gatherings, rallies, or public demonstrations to ensure order and public safety, the protestors continued their actions. The demonstration at Dharna Chowk marked an escalation of the issue, compelling the Hyderabad City Police to take immediate action to avoid potential public disturbances,” he said.

Hyderabad City Police arrested the involved TGSP personnel under several stringent legal provisions. Two cases have been filed at the Domalguda Police Station, citing violations of multiple sections, including Section 223 and Section 126(2) of the BNSS, as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966.

The charges include allegations of incitement to disaffection within the police force and insubordination—serious offences in the context of a uniformed and disciplined institution.

Show cause notices served

Beyond criminal charges, the police department has begun issuing show-cause notices to these personnel, citing a gross violation of conduct rules and insubordination under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India. These notices require the arrested personnel to explain why they should not face disciplinary action, including potential dismissal from the force. The Telangana Police Department has underscored that these actions pose a grave threat to public interest and security, and that disciplinary measures will be pursued vigorously.

“The Telangana Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to the people’s security and to maintaining public trust,” the ADG added. “Actions that undermine the integrity and responsibilities of TGSP personnel will be met with strict penal and departmental action,” he said.