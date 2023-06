June 02, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, along with its Cyberabad counterparts, on Friday arranged a green channel for the transport of live organs from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital at Secunderabad. A distance of about 35 kms was covered in 23 mins by 2:35 p.m., via PVNR Expressway, Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Tankbund and Ranigunj. The police have arranged six such green channels in 2023 so far.

