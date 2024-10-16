Hyderabad Police apprehend temple vandal 

The Hyderabad’s North Zone police identified the man behind the act of vandalism at Muthyalamma Temple in Secunderabad as Salman Salim Thakur M from Maharashtra, who was involved in similar cases in Mumbai.

Police said that on October 14, the person identified as Salman Salim Thakur, 30, entered the temple premises and desecrated the main idol around 4:30 a.m. The accused, a native of Mumbra, was in Hyderabad attending a personality development workshop at Hotel Metropolis.

“Salman, a B.E computer engineering graduate, was influenced by radical Islamic preachers like Zakir Naik. His social media activity revealed a growing hatred towards Hindus and other idol worship practices. Prior to the Hyderabad incident, Salman was involved in similar acts of desecration in Mumbai. In September 2022, he entered a Ganesh pandal with his footwear and argued with locals. In August 2024, he trespassed into another temple and damaged the idol,” said an official release from the city police.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Salman under Sections 333, 331(4), 196, 298, 299 of the BNS which include charges of trespassing, vandalism, and insulting religious beliefs. The investigation is on, and the police have urged people to cooperate and avoid spreading rumours.

Vigil on lodges

In the wake of the incident, the Hyderabad City Police have intensified their crackdown on hotels and lodges operating in the North Zone.

A meeting was held by the DCP North Zone with owners and managers of over 200 lodges and hotels in the area. The police stressed the importance of adhering to legal regulations, including the Telangana State Public Safety Act and trade licence requirements.

“As a result, we have decided to suspend the trade licence of Metropolis Hotel and seal its premises. A case has been registered against the hotel management and the organiser of the event, Munawar Zama,” said the police.

Hotel owners were given specific instructions to ensure compliance with the law. These include maintaining a proper register of visitors, submitting daily entries to the local SHO, collecting ID proofs of guests, installing CCTV cameras, and obtaining permission for commercial events. The police warned that strict action would be taken against any hotel management found to be involved in illegal activities such as prostitution or drug peddling.