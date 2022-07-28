Hyderabad: NIMS doctors reconstruct food pipes of two children
The Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) doctors reconstructed the food pipes that were not properly developed in two children. Poorly developed food pipe is a defect witnessed in an average of two in 10,000 births.
According to the hospital, one of the patients is a four-year-old girl, while the other is a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. The girl was unable to swallow food since birth and doctors at the ESI Hospital had placed a feeding tube into the stomach as a temporary solution.
The doctors did a thorough examination and reconstructed the food pipe that was not properly developed, using a part of the patient’s colon. She was discharged after eight days.
The second patient underwent a similar procedure and was discharged nine days after the surgery.
