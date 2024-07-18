ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad MP slams UP police fiat to display names of owners, staff of eateries

Published - July 18, 2024 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi describes the order as a move to bring back untouchability

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday lambasted the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government after a police order reportedly instructed owners of eateries along the Kanwar Yatra to display names of staff. He said this order was akin to reviving untouchability.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam, the Hyderabad parliamentarian said the oral order was in violation of the articles in the Constitution that deal with the right to live, the right to a livelihood and abolishing of untouchability.

“We have removed untouchability under Article 17, and you are bringing it back. It is a clear-cut discriminatory order. It shows that they want to make Muslims second-class citizens in UP, and in the country,” he said, adding that since the Uttar Pradesh government gave the order, Muslims working in the dhabas of Muzaffarnagar have been fired.

Contesting the Uttar Pradesh government stand, Mr. Owaisi said: “I challenge you to issue a written order. The Yogi Adityanath government should release a written order and show it to us. There is clear discrimination that is happening against Muslims. The Constitution is being smashed to smithereens.”

The AIMIM chief said the order gives the impression that Adolf Hitler’s spirit have entered Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s body. “This is like the krystallnacht moment. Hitler did a Judenboykott. This kind of a boycott is being done by the Uttar Pradesh government. Who are you to do this? Will you give a yatra so much importance at the cost of ruining the livelihoods of others? Will you work for just one community? Where will the Constitution go? In the dustbin?” Mr. Owaisi said.

He ascribed the move to the pressure exerted by Hindutva organisations, and claimed that the move has radicalised sections of the Hindu community. “Why is there so much hate in the BJP for the Muslims?” he sought to know.

