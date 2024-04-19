ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad MP Owaisi has five pending cases against him, immovable assets of over ₹16 crore

April 19, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi during an election nomination rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, who filed his nomination as his party’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate, has five criminal cases against him, and has immovable assets in his name to the tune of ₹16.01 crore, and liabilities as per his election affidavit. 

Mr. Owaisi, a resident of Shastripuram in Rangareddy district, who filed his nomination on Friday at the Hyderabad District Collectorate, also declared that he has movable assets valued at a little over ₹2.80 crore and those in the name of his spouse are ₹15.71 lakh. Additionally, she has immovable assets in her name that are valued at ₹4.90 crore.

Mr. Owaisi and his spouse jointly own a residential property in Shastripuram. The Hyderabad MP has another residential property in Misri Gunj in his name. While Mr. Owaisi declared liabilities totalling ₹4.30 crore in his name, those in the name of his spouse are ₹2.75 crore.

The cases filed against him are pending in lower courts of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Maharashtra. The two licenced weapons in his name are a .22 bore pistol and a 30-60 rifle, valued at ₹1 lakh each.

He declared his profession as “politician” and of his spouse as “homemaker”, and the source of income as “salary from Lok Sabha”. His qualifications are Bar-at-Law, L.L.B, from Lincolns Inn, London. He has three dependents — two daughters, and a son.

