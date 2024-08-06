ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad MP Owaisi demands CBI probe into Haj Committee of India’s corruption

Updated - August 06, 2024 04:33 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 04:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged rampant corruption in the Haj Committee of India (HCI), which is an agency of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and demanded a probe into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Owaisi said that the HCI did not have a permanent Chief Executive Officer. This, he implied, has led to several instances of corruption, and hardship faced by Indians who recently flew to Saudi Arabia to make the Haj pilgrimage. He alleged that officials had selected sub-standard buildings in Saudi Arabia for Indian pilgrims which caused them a great deal of inconvenience.

Touching upon the issue of private tour operators (PTOs), Mr. Owaisi said that government officials do not renew licenses of these companies unless a bribe of a lakh per pilgrim is given. He also objected to the certain officials continuing to work at HCI even after eight years, which was a violation of rules, he said.

