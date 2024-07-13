Masjids turn learning hubs: innovative education initiative empowering local students

In the quiet neighbourhood of Akbarnagar in the Old City of Hyderabad, young boys and girls with school bags make their way to a two-storey mosque adorned with floral crenellated motifs. Leaving their footwear outside, they climb to the first floor in a single file. Here, they put down their bags, pull out brown paper-covered books, and walk toward small study tables set on prayer carpets. Waiting for them with broad smiles at whiteboards are three young men. Once the masjid imam concludes the Asr (evening) congregational prayers, classes begin.

When one thinks of a masjid, liturgy and the Arabic language are likely to come to mind. However, a network of such places of worship has transformed into maktabs (part-time schools) teaching mathematics, science, and English.

“All the children are from the neighbourhood. We have about 2,500 students in the network with 50 masjids in Telangana. The idea was to give them a strong foundation in various subjects. Many parents struggle to pay the school fee. Paying for private tuitions is a far cry. This is free,” says Syed Munawar, general secretary of The Quran Foundation (TQF).

Munawar, an IT professional, started Mohalla Tuition Centres in 2021 with his colleagues. “Classes start either from Asr (early evening prayers) to Maghrib (prayers after sunset), or Maghrib to Isha (night prayers),” he says.

The children attending the classes are students from either government schools or small private schools, commonly known as budget schools, that have mushroomed across Hyderabad. Their parents are either self-employed or skilled workers. Akbarnagar mirrors this socioeconomic diversity. There are cabs parked outside small houses, suggesting that some residents are involved in gig work, while the larger, newer houses, including one belonging to a prominent local businessman, exist alongside.

Nabila, wearing a headscarf, sits across from her siblings, Arshad and Nabiya. She peers into her English book which contains pages of neatly handwritten letters of the alphabet. “I like coming here after school because I learn a lot. I am able to remember what I learn,” she says, quickly adding, “My mother told me not to sit with my brother.”

In another corner, Mohammed Sameer, who is pursuing B. Com. (Computers) teaches children the Telugu alphabet. “It was not as if I did not study Telugu in school earlier, but it was difficult. After coming to tuitions at the masjid, it has become much easier to understand and remember,” says Mohammed Rehan, a student of class VIII who has been attending the Mohalla Tuition Centre for almost a year.

The parents receive updates on their children’s performance through WhatsApp. Periodic in-person interactions are also organised. Small prizes are given to incentivise better performance and regular attendance. “The support of the managing committee is crucial. While committee members at many centers had questions, they were ready to provide space free of charge once we explained the concept to them,” says Syed Ali Luqman, another TQF member.

Masjid-e-Moti Khan in Yakutpura hosts another Mohalla Tuition Centre. At the entrance, a noticeboard displays a tradition of Prophet Muhammad emphasising the importance of sharing ilm (knowledge), written in the Nastaliq script. For those who cannot read Urdu, a transliteration is provided.

“We look for tutors who can teach reading, writing and who are able to understand how to help with comprehension. Those who wish to teach apply using a Google form. We test their communication skills, and subject knowledge. We conduct a written test and ask them questions as well. We have a monthly meeting where progress and learning is measured,” says Mohammed Rahmath, another techie working as Program Manager, Mohalla Tuition Centre.

It is a win-win for students, parents, tutors and masjids, the TQF members opine. Stakeholders have similar goals; they all want educated children with a bright future.