Hyderabad minor rape-and-murder accused was last seen by railway keyman and local farmers

Hyderabad:

16 September 2021 16:10 IST

Though the 30-year-old rape-and-murder suspect managed to evade electronic surveillance and police vigil for almost a week, he finally landed in the eyes of a circumspect railway keyman and two farmers near Naskhal railway station in Janagoan district in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. Minutes later he allegedly ended his life by ‘jumping’ in front of a moving train.

While the eyewitnesses recapitulated that upon seeing them Pallakonda Raju ran away and hid in the bushes, and later he came running towards the Konark Express and offered himself to be run over. All this happened in a split second.

Before they could reconcile what was happening, all that they could see on the track after the train left was a smashed head, while the body was found intact without any mutilation. The incident took place around 8.40 a.m.

According to keyman Kumar, he along with another keyman Sarangapani met at bridge number 309/53 and were proceeding to work when they noticed a man running into the bushes on seeing them. “We waited at the bridge for nearly 10 minutes assuming he would come out of the bushes. But, when there was no movement we went back to work,” he said.

After they walked for nearly 200 metres, Kumar and Sarangapani heard nearby farmers shouting about a man jumping before Konark Express and rushed to the spot. “Going by the features and two tattoos on his hands, we could confirm that he was the same person who raped,” Mr. Kumar said.

Further, with the hope to get the announced cash reward of ₹10 lakh, keyman Sarangapani alerted police on Dial 100 around 8.53 a.m. “Soon they came here, confirmed that it was Raju’s body and started the procedure,” he said.

A farmer who was an eyewitness to the incident recollected the suspicious movements of a man, looking like the ‘Wanted’ rape-and-murder suspect while the train was chugging its way very fast. “We started yelling asking the man not to move further, but suddenly he jumped in front of the train. Then we immediately informed the keyman passing by,” Suresh said. The farmer went to his agricultural fields to spray pesticides when he noticed a man moving on the railway tracks and hiding in the bushes.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]