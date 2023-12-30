Hyderabad Metro trains to run till midnight on New Year Eve

December 30, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) have announced that the metro trains will be run till midnight hours on December 31 with the last train to leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 a.m and reach their destinations at around 1 a.m of January 1.

Metro rail police and the security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehaviour on the part of anyone in the trains and stations. Passengers have been urged to co-operate with the authorities concerned and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents, said a press release on Saturday.

