GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Metro trains to run till midnight on New Year Eve

December 30, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) have announced that the metro trains will be run till midnight hours on December 31 with the last train to leave their respective originating stations at 12.15 a.m and reach their destinations at around 1 a.m of January 1.

Metro rail police and the security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehaviour on the part of anyone in the trains and stations. Passengers have been urged to co-operate with the authorities concerned and travel responsibly in metro trains without giving any scope for untoward incidents, said a press release on Saturday.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad Metro

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.