Hyderabad Metro Rail to repair footpaths

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), which had significantly improved footpaths, street furniture and landscaping at several places below the overhead metro viaduct and the stations during the construction of the first phase, is planning to repair the pedestrian facilities at ₹73.15 lakh.

Currently, most such facilities are showing signs of wear and tear owing to digging of footpaths and adjacent roads by various utilities for repairs or laying pipelines. Kerbs and railings, too, got damaged owing to accidents, and some of the street furniture had been vandalised, according to a senior officials, seeking anonymity.

Funds for repair

With the State government releasing funds to HMR, it has unveiled a plan to repair the facilities at the following places – Miyapur, JNTU, KPHB, Kukatpally, Punjagutta, Nampally, New Market, L.B Nagar, Balanagar, Moosapet, Punjagutta, Khariatabad, Assembly, Dilsukhnagar and L.B Nagar metro stations.

Repairs proposed include relaying of damaged tiles, replacing damaged bollards on footpaths; kerbs repair; and repairs to planter boxes. The relaying of the 80-mm paver service road at Balanagar metro station is being taken up to remove water stagnation in front of DMart. Repairing footpaths; providing sheet fencing in the backside of stalls; and laying drainage pipeline to mezzanine stalls at Bharathnagar metro station have also been included, the officials said.

Tenders have been called for constructing temporary structures for running kiosks and food courts at the narrow open space of about 1,200 sq. yards adjacent to Puthlibowli junction under public, private, partnership model. This is part of some of the irregular spaces left out under the viaduct after piers were constructed. The licence is valid for 25 years.

HMR, the special purpose vehicle of the State government, oversaw the construction and is running the commercial operations of the first phase of the metro rail services across the three corridors in Hyderabad.