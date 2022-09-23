Hyderabad Metro Rail to Operate Special Trains on Sunday night

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the T20 cricket match on Sunday (September 25) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has taken various steps for the convenience of passengers.

Special trains have been arranged from 11 p.m. on Sunday from Stadium Metro station with the last train at 1 a.m. on September 26. There will be connecting trains from Ameerpet and JBS Parade Grounds.

During Special Trains service, entries are permitted at Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI metro stations only. All other stations would be open for exit only.

“We encourage customers to purchase return tickets in advance or at least while exiting the Stadium metro station before going to the match. Customers are also encouraged to use smart cards for ease of travel and to avoid queuing,” a press release said.

Digital tickets would not be sold post regular hours of 22:15 hrs. Existing tickets which have been purchased before 22:15 hrs would work till the closure of business only from Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI.

Passengers have been requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.