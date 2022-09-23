Hyderabad Metro Rail to Operate Special Trains on Sunday night

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 21:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the T20 cricket match on Sunday (September 25) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has taken various steps for the convenience of passengers.

Special trains have been arranged from 11 p.m. on Sunday from Stadium Metro station with the last train at 1 a.m. on September 26. There will be connecting trains from Ameerpet and JBS Parade Grounds.

During Special Trains service, entries are permitted at Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI metro stations only. All other stations would be open for exit only.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We encourage customers to purchase return tickets in advance or at least while exiting the Stadium metro station before going to the match. Customers are also encouraged to use smart cards for ease of travel and to avoid queuing,” a press release said.

Digital tickets would not be sold post regular hours of 22:15 hrs. Existing tickets which have been purchased before 22:15 hrs would work till the closure of business only from Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Passengers have been requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app