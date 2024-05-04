Hyderabad Metro Rail passenger count tops 50 crore mark

May 04, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

A cosmetologist Rajshree became a proud owner of an air-conditioner for having been passenger number 50 crore of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) at a special function held to commemorate the event at the Ameerpet metro station on Friday.

Five other commuters Bhaskar, Indu, Saroja, Surendra and Shahi got gift vouchers of ₹10,000 each. The metro rail service commenced operations on November 28, 2017; on the 30 km Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur route, and completed all the construction stages - 16 km Ameerpet – LB Nagar on Sept. 24, 2018; 10.5 km Ameerpet-Hitec City on March 20, 2019; Hi-Tec City to Raidurg on Nov. 29, 2019 and; 11 km JBS-MGBS on Feb. 7, 2020 -- for total of about 69 km.

The daily ridership is hovering anywhere between 4.6 lakh to 4.8 lakh, especially on the IPL match days with 1,100 trips being run daily between the three corridors of Red Line – 29 km LB Nagar to Miyapur, 29 km Blue Line – Nagole to Raidurg and; 11 km Green Line JBS to MGBS, informed officials.

HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) MD & CEO KVB Reddy also launched the ‘Green Miles’ loyalty club where the passengers using smart cards will earn points based on the number of trips taken in a calendar month. The points can be redeemed for prizes - including free trips, merchandise and lucky draw gifts.

Passengers need to maintain a required number of trips for three consecutive months to qualify for specific reward points with the programme offering three tiers – silver, gold and platinum, with each tier having specific trip requirements and offering a range of benefits.

“The programme is meant to incentivise metro usage and also shift towards a more sustainable mode of transportation to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission,” they said.