‘Hyderabad investment scenario is attractive’

Hyderabad Metro Rail Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy has said that the investment scenario in Hyderabad is very attractive and the current real estate boom is a sustainable one.

Inaugurating ‘Grihapravesam’ property show at Hitex exhibition centre here, Mr. Reddy listed out the natural advantages of Hyderabad in terms of being located in safe geographical zone, which is not prone to major earthquakes and cyclones; absence of natural limitations for spatial expansion; favourable climate; and multilingual population with cosmopolitan culture. He mentioned that a stable and proactive government is making Hyderabad a preferred global destination for investment and living.

Unlike many Indian cities which are experiencing straffic congestion, high pollution levels and water crisis, the development of relatively good infrastructure is a plus for Hyderabad, he said.

On display in over 60 stalls were flats, villas, independent bungalows and gated community projects in and around the city by leading real estate developers. The two-day property show concluded on Sunday.