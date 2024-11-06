Hyderabad Metro Rail introduces ticket booking through Google Wallet

Route Mobile, a cloud communication platform service provider, has partnered with Billeasy, a Mumbai-based integration partner, and Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) to launch a unique ticketing experience using Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Google Wallet.

This will enable commuters to book e-tickets, save them in Google Wallet, and access them across multiple channels .

RCS allows commuters to book tickets directly from their default Android messaging app — Google Messages — eliminating the need to wait in ticketing queues at stations or download additional apps. Commuters need to simply scan the QR code and send a text via Google Messages to L&T Metro Rail’s official handle. They are then guided to select their source, destination, and ticket type.

Payment can be securely done through UPI with instant confirmation. Once booked, tickets are seamlessly stored in Google Wallet, making it easily accessible directly from their phone for a seamless travel experience without the need for downloading any new app. It works within the Google Messages app. Currently, it is available for Android users only.

L&TMRH MD & CEO K.V.B. Reddy, HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy, Route Mobile CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta and Billeasy CEO Akash Patil were present during the launch, said a press release.