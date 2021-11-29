Hyderabad Metro Rail has carried 20.8 crore riders, saved 4.7 crore litres of fuel since its inception

CO2 emission saved due to captive solar plant installed in depots and stations is about 14 million kilos of CO2.

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) began commercial operations on November 29, four years ago for the citizens, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar flagged off the project. HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy, who oversaw the planning and construction of the biggest public, private partnership mode project, gives an overview in this interview:

Number of passengers carried, kilometres run, fuel saved and carbondioxide emissions prevented till date

The cumulative ridership is approximately 20.8 crore and it ran for about 1.9 crore km so far. Fuel consumption saved is about 4.7 crore litres of fuel and corresponding CO2 emission saved due to saved fuel is approx. 110 million kilos. CO2 emission saved due to captive solar plant installed in depots and stations is about 14 million kilos of CO2.

Punctuality-frequency over the years

We started our journey of 30km stretch (Nagole to Ameerpet and Ameerpet to Miyapur) on November 29, 2017 with a frequency of 15 minutes interval for initial four months. Then improved to five minutes and in pre-COVID era we ran the trains with peak hour frequency of 3min. 30sec. as well. Now, peak hour frequency is of 4 min. 30 sec.

Punctuality since inception has never gone below 99%. Punctuality loss is counted when any trip gets delayed by 59 sec. at the terminal station. Currently, we are having punctuality of 99.6%, which depicts that 99.6% of our trips are on time.

Citizens response to this modern public transport

The better off sections, being by and large in a fuedalistic mode, were generally considering it below their dignity to travel by public transport. Now with metro that attitude has changed.

About resumption of first-last mile connectivity

All action plans to bring back last mile connectivity to normal are ready. IT corridor shuttle operations are on hold due to work from home facilities in IT sector. First and last mile connectivity will get better with complete opening of IT offices. There is also scope for more parking facility and E-rickshaws, if allowed, will make connectivity more efficient.

Maintenance and safety aspects to prevent incidents like the mishap at Ameerpet station

It was very unfortunate incident. However, it was a lesson learnt and we have taken every possible step to ensure that no such fall takes place by taking up inspections to identify any loose concrete/plaster/granite/bolt etc. at all stations/viaduct. Immediate corrective actions were taken to prevent any such items from likely falling. This is now being done on routine basis.

Ultrasonic Pulse velocity test under supervision of reputed institute had been conducted at all locations, where the viaduct segment and station structural beams were touching to identify the soundness of concrete and taken immediate corrective action to maintain design structural gap.

Besides, steps were taken to provide additional external drainage pipes, where existing pipes were choked, or water flow was more. Attention was given to station leakages caused by damaged expansion joint and ponding of water. Expansion joints were replaced at necessary locations.

Government empowered panel on aiding L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited

The Committee is critically examining all the issues so as to come up with a pragmatic solution.