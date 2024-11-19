ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad metro rail first to get ‘Green’ certification for all stations

Published - November 19, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It is the first metro service in the country to receive the recognition

The Hindu Bureau

All 57 stations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail have been recognised for sustainable construction and operations by the Indian Green Building Council. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) has announced that all the 57 metro stations across its entire network — in three of its corridors Red Line, Blue Line, and Green Line — have achieved the prestigious “IGBC Green Existing MRTS Platinum Certification” becoming the first such metro in the country.

The esteemed certification was received at the Green Building Congress 2024 held in Bengaluru, hosted by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), recently. The award was presented to L&TMRH managing director and chief executive officer K. V. B. Reddy and chief operating oficer Sudhir Chiplunkar by a distinguished panel, including IGBC chairman B. Thiagarajan, CEO Philippine Green Building Council CEO Christopher de la Cruz and CII-IGBC national vice chairman C. Shekhar Reddy.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. It is a testament to our team’s dedication to sustainability and their relentless efforts to create a greener future for Hyderabad. This achievement reinforces our commitment to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and reliable public transportation to the city,” said Mr. KVB Reddy. The IGBC Platinum Certification is the highest level of recognition in sustainable construction and operations, said a press release.

