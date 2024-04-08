GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Metro Rail extends passenger offers by six months

April 08, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) on Monday extended its popular passenger offers, including the ‘Super Saver Metro Holiday Card’, ‘Metro Student Pass’ and ‘Super Off Peak Hour Offer’ for another six months.

A new ‘customer loyalty programme’ was also launched to appreciate frequent passengers and encourage them to continue using the Metro. A customer loyalty stall has been opened at the Ameerpet station, where eligible passengers can claim rewards. It is a monthly programme and the more a passenger travels, the greater will be the rewards to be earned, said an official release.

HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy appreciated the passenger feedback and reiterated the Metro’s commitment towards providing convenient and affordable travel options to Hyderabadis. “By extending the popular offers, we aim to make metro travel more accessible and passenger friendly,” he said.

L&TMRH MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy said the extension of popular passenger offers and the newly launched customer loyalty programme are a token of gratitude to the passengers and to reward them for choosing to travel by Hyderabad Metro, added the release.

