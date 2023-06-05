Hyderabad Metro Rail constructs over 150 water conservation pits

June 05, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail has made significant strides in its green initiatives giving priority to water conservation by constructing over 150 water-harvesting pits and restoring groundwater table, apart from installing 8.35 MWp of captive solar plants on rooftops of 28 metro stations.

The public transport has the state-of-the-art regenerative braking system, which is converter-inverter based propulsion system, and has the capability to pump back around 40% energy received by way of regenerative braking to the source, said L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) MD & CEO KVB Reddy on Saturday.

About 23 metro stations are Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certified and the metro stations are designed to attract 100% daylight and cross ventilation at the platform and concourse level, making them eco-friendly and low in energy consumption, he explained at an interactive awareness session at Ameerpet metro station held on occasion of the World Environment Day.

“The HMR is committed towards providing an eco-friendly and sustainable public transport system to the citizens and the 69.2 km significantly contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions in the city,” said Mr. Reddy.

The objective of the programme was to sensitise passengers about the pressing environmental issues and increase public awareness on this year’s theme #BeatPlasticPollution. City-based voluntary organisation, Babul Films Society, which is known for filmmaking on sustainability and ways to curb the negative impacts on environment, was the partner, said a press release.

