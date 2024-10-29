Hyderabad | MDMA, LSD, dry ganja, hashish oil and other narcotics incinerated by Telangana Prohibition & Excise Dept

Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on Monday (October 28, 2024) destroyed a substantial quantity of contraband seized in various NDPS cases.

It involved the incineration of the illicit substances at GJ Multiclave India Pvt. Ltd., adhering strictly to the NDPS Rules 2022.

In total, the Excise department destroyed 79 cases worth 135.832 kilograms of dry ganja, 2.108 kilograms of hashish oil, 1939.5 kilograms of poppy straw, 300.67 grams of charas, 514.16 grams of cocaine, 174.89 grams of MDMA, 25 LSD blots, 14 grams of ecstasy pills, 190 ecstasy pills, and 9.867 kilograms of alprazolam.

The contraband, confiscated by the Prohibition and Excise (P&E) stations of Ameerpet, Charminar, and Golconda, included a wide range of narcotics such as dry ganja, hashish oil, charas, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, ecstasy pills, poppy straw, and alprazolam.

The Ameerpet P&E Station seized contraband in 27 cases, including 40.021 kilograms of dry ganja, 2.108 kilograms of hashish oil, 274 grams of charas, 9 grams of cocaine, 150.89 grams of MDMA, and 14 grams of ecstasy pills.

The Charminar P&E Station seized contraband in 13 cases, including 8.88 kilograms of dry ganja, 9.867 kilograms of alprazolam, and 1939.5 kilograms of poppy straw.

The Golconda P&E Station seized contraband in 39 cases, including 86.931 kilograms of dry ganja, 26.67 grams of charas, 24 grams of MDMA, 505.16 grams of cocaine, 25 LSD blots, and 190 ecstasy pills.