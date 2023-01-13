Hyderabad Mayor and Commissioner condole corporator’s demise

January 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has expressed regret over the demise of Gudimalkapur corporator Devara Karunakar on Friday.

Paying tributes to him at the hospital where he was admitted, she said he contested twice as corporator and was known to fight for people’s issues. She remembered him as a friendly, and good natured person, and expressed condolences to his family members.

Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy too conveyed deep condolences to the family members of the deceased corporator.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar expressed shock at Mr. Karunakar’s death and recalled his contributions as two-time corporator. He conveyed his sympathies to the family members.