The Nampally court on Friday sentenced a 41-year old man to rigorous imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting his daughter at their house in Hussaini Alam. The court also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the accused. The accused was arrested following a complaint from the survivor. According to the complaint, the accused sexually assaulted his daughter on the night of May 15, 2022. He did it again three days later, on May 18, and threatened the girl against disclosing the incidents to anyone.