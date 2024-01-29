GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad man loses ₹60 lakh to WhatsApp scam

January 29, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad cybercrimes police arrested a man from Tirupati for allegedly cheating a person from Lower Tank Bund of ₹60 lakh via a WhatsApp ‘review scam’. The police said the accused, Neshnor Sirish Kumar (38) had defrauded people across India with the help of Chinese nationals.

Mr. Sirish Kumar arranged for bank accounts to the Chinese nationals running the scam, said the officers, adding that he also travelled to China to meet them in connection with the fraud.

He was arrested following a complaint from a victim, a resident of Lower Tank Bund who said he was contacted by certain ‘executives’ on WhatsApp and Telegram. “The scammers provide tasks such as liking YouTube videos and sharing screenshots. They also pay small sums to their victims to gain their trust and then ensnare them in an elaborate scheme on Telegram,” explained the officials.

Mr. Sirish Kumar had taken about ₹1.5 crore from one account in one day. “He and his aides have many cases registered against them across India. Further probe is on,” added the officials.

