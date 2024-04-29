ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad man loses ₹18.50 lakh to parcel scam

April 29, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man from Hyderabad lost ₹18.50 lakh to a parcel scam.

The Hyderabad cybercrime police said the man received a call from a person claiming to be from DHL International Courier Services in Andheri, Mumbai, claiming that a parcel, with his Aadhaar ID, had arrived for him from Shanghai.

“He was told the parcel contained a bunch of ATM cards, 15 passports, a laptop, four kilogrammes of clothes and MDMA. They explained that the victim was in trouble and got on a WhatsApp video call with him, with the contact number showing the logo of the Mumbai police,” said the officials.

When he was told that there was an FIR on his name, he panicked and asked for a solution. The scammers then asked him to transfer money to a bank account in the name of ‘software analysis’. He ended up transferring ₹18.50 lakh. The police have registered a case.

Officials warned that if a call raises suspicions, the public should end the call immediately and without any fear, report the same to the nearest police station without engaging further.

