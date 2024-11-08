 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad man loses ₹1.73 lakh trying to get 0% interest loan on insurance policy worth ₹10 lakh

Published - November 08, 2024 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-old businessman from the city became the latest victim of a scam which offered a 0% interest loan on an insurance policy worth ₹10 lakh.

According to the Hyderabad Cybercrime police, the victim received a series of calls between August 9 and November 3, 2024. The fraudsters, posing as representatives of Bajaj Finance Company, asked the victim to submit an application form through WhatsApp for India First Life Insurance’s ‘Guaranteed Pension Plan’.

They instructed the victim to transfer ₹80,000 to their Paytm Yes Bank account. Later, the scamsters demanded ₹56,050 for a health insurance policy to secure additional loan subsidies, which the victim paid to an account on the name of ‘Kuzalin Services Pvt. Ltd.

Another call informed the victim that, due to his age, he needed a second two-year health policy. The victim made additional payments, but the promised loan was never approved. The victim transferred over ₹1.73 lakh in total.

The victim lodged a complaint and investigation is under way.

Published - November 08, 2024 06:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / police / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.