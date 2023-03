Hyderabad man ends life after quarrel with mother

March 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 32-year-old man died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Miyapur village on Monday night. Police said M. Prashant, a temple priest, ended his life following a quarrel with his mother over financial issues. Police received information about the incident at 9.30 p.m. and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (suspicious death). ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.