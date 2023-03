March 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 32-year-old man died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Miyapur village on Monday night. Police said M. Prashant, a temple priest, ended his life following a quarrel with his mother over financial issues. Police received information about the incident at 9.30 p.m. and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered under CrPC Section 174 (suspicious death).