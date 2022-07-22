Hyderabad: Man arrested for masquerading as doctor

Duo who arranged fake certificates for the accused have also been nabbed

The Meerpet police and the LB Nagar Special Operations Team arrested a person for masquerading as a doctor and treating several patients at a city hospital.

The accused, identified as Kudiletti Vijay Kumar, 36, from Huzurnagar, had previously worked as a compounder and a public relations officer at several hospitals. He was working as a Duty Medical Officer and physician at RK Hospital at the time of his arrest.

Police said Vijay Kumar had purchased fake MBBS certificates bearing the seal of Russia’s Kazan State Medical University from a duo named Afroz Khan and Mahboob Ali Junaid by paying them a sum of ₹6.50 lakh. By furnishing these fake certificates, Vijay Kumar allegedly secured a job as a physician at Life Care Hospital in Uppal where he worked for around six months during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then shifted to a hospital in Meerpet.

The fake certificates were prepared by Junaid, a computer technician. He had even affixed a fake immigration stamp on Vijay Kumar’s passport to make it look like he had visited Russia.

Police booked the trio for cheating, forgery, and under relevant provisions of The Indian Medical Council Act.