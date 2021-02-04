Hyderabad-Maldives direct flight

GoAir has announced launch of direct flight between Hyderabad and Male from February 11. The service will be four times a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The flight will depart from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 11.30 a.m. and arrive Maldives Velana International Airport at 1.30 p.m. In the return direction, the departure from Male will be at 2.30 p.m. and arrive Hyderabad at 5.30 p.m.
GoAir has announced a special return introductory fare of ₹ 16,882 for passengers travelling on Hyderabad-Male sector to celebrate the launch of the new route. The airline will deploy Airbus A320 neo aircraft on the route, a release said.
With the lifting of travel restrictions, GoAir had resumed its operations from Male to multiple locations in India — Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru — with direct services daily.
