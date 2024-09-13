Hyderabad magician to be the first Indian to perform at Nobel Peace Global Summit in Mexico

Guinness record holder and renowned magician Samala Venu will give a performance at the prestigious 19th World Summit of Nobel Laureates for Peace in Mexico beginning from September 18, 2024.

With 42 years experience, Mr. Venu becomes the first Indian magician to get an opportunity to perform at the summit, which will be held in Monterrey, Mexico. The meet will see the participation of Nobel Peace laureates from around the World and concludes on September 21.

In his illustrious career, Mr. Venu has given 7000 performances in more than 30 countries and holds two Guinness World records. He is also the recipient of Merlin Award presented by the International Society of Magicians (USA) on two occasions. In 2008, the popular magician founded Magicians Academy, focussing on the welfare of the struggling and ambitious magicians. He is also instrumental in ensuring that a diploma course in Magic was offered at the university level.

Magicians Academy Secretary G. Purna Chander said Mr. Venu’s participation in the summit marks significance milestone for the Indian Magic.

