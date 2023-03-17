HamberMenu
Hyderabad Maanagar Tamil Sangam to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday

March 17, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Maanagar Tamil Sangam will celebrate the International Women’s Day on Sunday at Keyes High School in Secunderabad from 4 p.m. onwards. Meera Nagarajan, director of Kalyana Maalai on Sun TV channel, will be the chief guest.

