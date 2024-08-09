Hyderabad logs 345 dengue cases, holds health camps in hotspots

The GHMC on Friday said that 345 cases of dengue and one case of Malaria have been recorded at 191 hotspots identified across the city.

The Entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking up an anti-larval and mosquito prevention drive to prevent the spread of the infections.Anti-larval operations and chemical spraying are being taken up at 50 houses around the residences of the patients. The wing identifies dengue hotspots through data shared by hospitals in the city.

The GHMC, together with the Medical, Health and Family Welfare department, have been holding large-scale health camps in these hotspots, spread across various wards, since August 5.

Such camps have been held at 175 locations, and the endeavour would continue till August 15, the statement read. The plan is to hold such camps in 465 identified locations.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has instructed the officials to desilt and ensure free flow of water in stormwater drains to prevent mosquito breeding. Water stagnation at a few spots in the drains and in the Musi river is leading to proliferation of mosquitoes, she said.

Anti-larval operations have been conducted at 24 locations so far along the Musi river and all the lakes.

A survey of 68,434 houses showed 43 areas of water stagnation, where measures such as fogging, release of oil balls and gambusia fish have been intensified. Pyrethrum spraying against dengue has been done at 6,151 houses and indoor residual spraying against malaria at 13,721 houses, 118 schools and 12 colleges.

Awareness campaigns have been taken up in schools and colleges about dengue, chikungunya and other seasons diseases.

Volunteers have been identified from colleges and schools to spread awareness in their respective colonies. Entomology workers have been attached to the colony/resident welfare associations to keep a check on the fogging, anti-larval operations and to spread awareness about the disease spread.