Hyderabad Liberation Day | Telangana Congress to celebrate September 17 year long marking its 75th anniversary

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy demands Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to celebrate it officially.

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy demands Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to celebrate it officially.

Telangana Congress will celebrate September 17, the day Hyderabad State was merged into the Indian Union and celebrated as the liberation day, year long marking its 75th anniversary.

The Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy called upon the Congress cadre to celebrate it year long as it was necessary that the sacrifices of people’s fight against the Nizam rule should be remembered and the younger generation should be made aware of the heroics of their forefathers. “Explain the sacrifices of the Congress leaders and their role in ensuring that Hyderabad remained with India after it attained freedom,” he said.

Revanth Reddy, who was speaking to the media at Munugode along with senior leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, R. Damodar Reddy and others, demanded the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to officially celebrate the day on behalf of the State government as well. He said the CM when he was not in power accused the Congress party of not officially celebrating the day has remained silent in the last eight years despite being in power. “Whom was he trying to please while insulting the sacrifices of the Telangana,” he asked.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president also took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the party that was not part of any struggle in the Independence movement or in the merger of Hyderabad into the Indian Union was trying to communalise and polarise using such a solemn occasion. “The BJP was not even born at that time but they behave as if they have the rights on the day, which is so dear to people of Telangana,” he said. “It was time to teach both the BJP and the TRS a lesson for ignoring September 17 all these years.”

Former CLP leader Jana Reddy listed out the achievements of the Congress in Nalgonda comparing them with the ‘unfulfilled promises’ of the TRS. He said the TRS enormously increased prices of everything including liquor thus. He said the TRS just gave Rythu Bandhu but took away all other financial schemes given by the Congress for farmers. Charge sheet released on the TRS, the BJP and Raj Gopal Reddy

Earlier, the PCC president released a charge sheet against the ruling TRS, former MLA, Raj Gopal Reddy and the BJP listing out the promises made but not delivered. Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy read out the charges against the TRS asking the people to be wary of the parties that come for votes without fulfilling the promises made in the last elections.

These include denial of Pattas for podu lands, promise of three acres of land to Dalits and double bedroom houses, suicides of farmers and thrusting ₹1.52 lakh debt on every person in the State by the loans generated by the TRS were some of the issues highlighted.

Similarly, the Congress charge sheet accused Raj Gopal Reddy of joining the BJP for a business deal of ₹22,000 crore and highlighted his unfulfilled promises such as pensions from his fund, free medicare from his foundation, employment for 10,000 youngsters and compensation to farmers who lost land under the Charlagudem reservoir.

The BJP’s ‘failures’ such as increased fuel prices and cooking gas cylinders, denial of enhancement of reservations, creation of two crore jobs every year and scrapping of the ITIR project sanctioned by the Congress government, were also highlighted.