Hyderabad lagging behind in investments, claims BJP leader

National Capital Region of Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai have topped the foreign investments and also in attracting finance for the start-ups while Hyderabad was low down the order in comparison only because of the “lopsided policies” and “mafia raj” of the TRS government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, charged senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he said those holding responsible positions should not be spreading falsehoods, yet KCR has been charging the Centre with communal polarisation when the fact is that India stood fifth in attracting foreign investments as per the United Nations.

Telangana is way behind even Jharkhand and and Haryana with Gujarat, Maharastra and Delhi getting more investments, he claimed and stated that in start-up investment, Hyderabad got less than 5% investment with the other major cities getting 83%. “If you are not involved in communal politics why is the is the city and State lagging behind?” he questioned.

The TRS is “mollycoddling the communal forces leading to repeated violence in parts of the State and the recent incidents at Bodhan is a good example where the “perpetrators were left scotfree while those involved in installing the Shivaji statue were put behind bars despite having the municipal sanction,” said Mr. Rao.

The BJP leader declared that Prime Minister Modi-led government “does not discriminate against any community or caste in terms of welfare schemes, development or jobs” unlike the TRS which has got “totally aligned with the Majlis party agenda”

KCR is solely responsible for vitiating communal amity with his partisan approach misusing the police force with similar incidents earlier in Nirmal, Bhainsa and Adilabad, he said and warned of consequences for such an approach.