Hyderabad lac bangles set to get GI tag

Hyderabad-based Creasent Handicraft Artisans Welfare Association has filed an application for securing a Geographical Indications tag for lac bangles that are manufactured in the city. The Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai has accepted the application on Thursday and the coveted tag may add to the lustre of the bangles which is a favourite of tourists and are part of the trousseau for brides from the city.

The GI tag helps in easy identification of a product based on the area of production. It adds to the marketing muscle of the unique product. Hyderabad Haleem, Warangal Durries, Nirmal Toys and Karimnagar filigree, Pochampally Ikat are some of the other products that have secured the GI in Telangana state.

“GI tag will pave a way to brand the Hyderabad Lac Bangles better in India and abroad. The application will go through various steps of registration and we expect registration in a year’s time,” said a source.

The lac bangles can be seen in the shops that line the Laad Bazaar area near Charminar shimmering with mirror work and encrusted precious stones. They are handcrafted in the homes by an army of workers who use molten lac and shape them into bangles and turn them into speckled shimmering wonders.

While the cheapest pair of bangles can cost under ₹ 100 some with more intricate work can cost upwards of ₹ 1,000.