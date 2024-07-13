ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad job aspirants stage a protest demanding rescheduling of competitive examinations

Published - July 13, 2024 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aspirants expressed concern over lack of time between the two different recruitment examinations

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of job aspirants in the Ashoknagar and Chikkadpally areas spilled onto the road on Saturday night to demand postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) exams and a deferred timetable for Group II and Group III exams. Holding placards, the job aspirants squatted on the road and chanted slogans against the Chief Minister and ruling party. The fallout of the flash protest was the traffic got gridlocked in the area till late in the night between RTC Crossroad, Ashoknagar, Indira Park and Chikkadpally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aspirants said that the main concern was the lack of time for preparation between the exams. Videos and photos from the place flooded the social media platforms. With the DSC exams running from July 18 to August 5 and the Group II exam scheduled for August 7 and 8, how are the candidates supposed to prepare for four Group II papers in just one day, asked the protestors. 

Demanding a reasonable timeline, the protesters urged the State government to include current vacancies in the Group II and III exams and reschedule them for December. They also requested a minimum of one month time to prepare for the DSC exam.

The Hyderabad city police officials gathered at the spot to disperse the crowd and also called in paramilitary forces to assist them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US