Hyderabad job aspirants stage a protest demanding rescheduling of competitive examinations

Hundreds of job aspirants in the Ashoknagar and Chikkadpally areas spilled onto the road on Saturday night to demand postponement of District Selection Committee (DSC) exams and a deferred timetable for Group II and Group III exams. Holding placards, the job aspirants squatted on the road and chanted slogans against the Chief Minister and ruling party. The fallout of the flash protest was the traffic got gridlocked in the area till late in the night between RTC Crossroad, Ashoknagar, Indira Park and Chikkadpally.

The aspirants said that the main concern was the lack of time for preparation between the exams. Videos and photos from the place flooded the social media platforms. With the DSC exams running from July 18 to August 5 and the Group II exam scheduled for August 7 and 8, how are the candidates supposed to prepare for four Group II papers in just one day, asked the protestors.

Demanding a reasonable timeline, the protesters urged the State government to include current vacancies in the Group II and III exams and reschedule them for December. They also requested a minimum of one month time to prepare for the DSC exam.

The Hyderabad city police officials gathered at the spot to disperse the crowd and also called in paramilitary forces to assist them.

