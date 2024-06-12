ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad is known globally for its biryani, we must not compromise on food quality: Telangana Health Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Commissioner of Food Safety R.V. Karnan in a meeting with hotel, restaurant, dairy, and food industry associations, in Hyderabad on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana’s Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Commissioner of Food Safety R.V. Karnan held a meeting on Tuesday with hotel, restaurant, dairy, and food industry associations. They highlighted the importance of maintaining standards in production, distribution, storage, and preparation of food. The Minister warned that strict action will be taken against food adulteration and urged compliance with FSSAI guidelines. “Hyderabad is known globally for its biryani. We must not compromise on food quality,” he said. He also called for state-wide workshops every six months to raise awareness and provide training to stakeholders.

Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US