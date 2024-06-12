GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad is known globally for its biryani, we must not compromise on food quality: Telangana Health Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Commissioner of Food Safety R.V. Karnan in a meeting with hotel, restaurant, dairy, and food industry associations, in Hyderabad on June 11, 2024.

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Commissioner of Food Safety R.V. Karnan in a meeting with hotel, restaurant, dairy, and food industry associations, in Hyderabad on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana’s Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Commissioner of Food Safety R.V. Karnan held a meeting on Tuesday with hotel, restaurant, dairy, and food industry associations. They highlighted the importance of maintaining standards in production, distribution, storage, and preparation of food. The Minister warned that strict action will be taken against food adulteration and urged compliance with FSSAI guidelines. “Hyderabad is known globally for its biryani. We must not compromise on food quality,” he said. He also called for state-wide workshops every six months to raise awareness and provide training to stakeholders.

