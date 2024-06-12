Hyderabad is known globally for its biryani, we must not compromise on food quality: Telangana Health Minister

Telangana’s Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and Commissioner of Food Safety R.V. Karnan held a meeting on Tuesday with hotel, restaurant, dairy, and food industry associations. They highlighted the importance of maintaining standards in production, distribution, storage, and preparation of food. The Minister warned that strict action will be taken against food adulteration and urged compliance with FSSAI guidelines. “Hyderabad is known globally for its biryani. We must not compromise on food quality,” he said. He also called for state-wide workshops every six months to raise awareness and provide training to stakeholders.

