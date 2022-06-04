Hyderabad inundation not completely ruled out

Ward officers to be appointed to coordinate activities under Pattana Pragathi

Ward officers to be appointed to coordinate activities under Pattana Pragathi

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has given an indication that the problem of inundation could trouble the city in the upcoming monsoon season too.

Speaking after releasing the annual report of the MA&UD department for the year 2021-22, Mr. Rama Rao mentioned more than once that the issue of inundation was not completely ruled out despite the ongoing works of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

SNDP is an ongoing and continuous project in the city where urban growth is way ahead of infrastructural development.

‘Challenges galore’

He also urged the media not to sensationalise one odd instance of flooding as affecting the whole city. “Be kind to us. We are working with a lot of challenges,” he said.

The challenge is going to be stiffer in future, as Telangana is third in terms of the ratio of urban population, with 46.8% people staying in cities occupying only 3% land.

Among several other things, Mr. Rama Rao said that the government was going to appoint ward officers on the lines of Panchayat Secretaries in order to coordinate the activities listed as part of Pattana Pragathi programme.

In cities with less than 50,000 population, a ward officer will be appointed to take care of two wards and in case of cities with more than 50,000 population, an officer will be appointed for each ward, he said.

Listing various developmental programmes, including SRDP, CRMP, LED lighting on ORR, service road widening, Pattana Pragathi and others, he cited several reports by international rating agencies to say that Hyderabad is the most liveable city in the whole country.

An elevated bus rapid transit system and a bicycle track along ORR are planned, and will be taken up soon, he said. “Our ambition is not to compete with Indian cities, but with the top 30 cities from across the world,” Mr. Rama Rao announced.