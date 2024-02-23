GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad hospital turns ‘WFH’ into ‘Work From Hospital’

February 23, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The popular pandemic abbreviation ‘WFH’ (Work from Home) takes on another meaning at a hospital in Hyderabad — ‘Work From Hospital’.

To integrate healthcare and professional commitments, Yashoda Hospital Hitech City has unveiled dedicated workstations designed to help families caring for their loved ones undergoing treatment. They address the challenges faced by individuals juggling work responsibilities with family commitments during hospital stays.

Under this initiative, specially designated workspaces are equipped with essential amenities such as desks, chairs, power outlets and high-speed Internet access. Currently, four such workstations have been set up in the hospital’s outpatient area.

“Yashoda Hospitals is dedicated to not only delivering exceptional medical care but also enhancing the overall experience for patients and their families,” said director oft Yashoda Hospitals Pavan Gorukanti, adding that they introduced the dedicated work desks on the hospital premises to ease the challenges individuals face in balancing work obligations with supporting their loved ones in treatment.

By incorporating workspace facilities within the hospital environment, the hospital aims to establish a supportive ecosystem where families can fulfil their professional responsibilities without compromising the quality of care provided to their loved ones, added Dr. Pavan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.