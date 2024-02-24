GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad hospital launches dept. for early detection of cancer

February 24, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With an aim to identify cancer in individuals before it progresses, Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday inaugurated a department for cancer prevention and early protection.

The initiative, led by a team of medical and surgical oncologists, employs personalised medicine and genetic analysis to craft individualised treatment plans for patients. Founder and chairman of Continental Hospital Guru N. Reddy highlighted the significance of comprehensive care through advanced radiation oncology and regular tumour board meetings.

“With such initiatives, individuals are more likely to come for screening... If this model works here, it can be replicated in other parts of the country as well,” said former director of WHO Cancer Programme Karol Sikora.

The hospital also introduced an innovative liquid biopsy test. This blood test forms a crucial component of a broader strategy to enhance the effectiveness of cancer combat by identifying potential cases at an early stage.

