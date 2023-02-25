ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad hospital holds 1st all-women GI endoscopy live workshop

February 25, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad organised an international medical conference on GI (gastrointestinal) endoscopy, featuring all women faculty and case presenters.

Over 500 delegates from across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq and several other countries participated in person in the conference held over two days. The conference was also attended virtually in the European and North American countries by over 3,000 online participants.

The two-day GI endoscopy workshop featured didactic lectures and live demonstrations by 10 top women endoscopists coming from across the world. From basic endoscopy procedures to advanced procedures like POEM (peroral endoscopic myotomy), EUS-GJ (endoscopic ultrasound-guided gastro-jejunostomy) and others were demonstrated.

The conference also had a hands-on session where delegates were given training on performing endoscopy procedures on animal models.

Commenting on the concept of the symposium, chairman of AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy said: “We have about 3,000 gastroenterologists in the country, but fewer than 200 are women. Among them, there are only a handful women gastroenterologists who are practising GI Endoscopy. It’s quite alarming and we need to inspire more women to take up therapeutic endoscopy as their career option after getting trained as a gastroenterologist”.

The conference received endorsement from 10 of the topmost Gastrointestinal Medical Societies in the world including the WEO (World Endoscopy Organization), WGO (World Gastrointestinal Organization), ACG (American College of Gastroenterology) and ESGE (European Society of GI Endoscopy) among others.

