Hyderabad homemaker conned of ₹23.4 lakh in stock market fraud

Published - July 19, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A homemaker from Hyderabad was conned of ₹23.4 lakh in a new stock market fraud. According to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, the 29-year-old woman joined a WhatsApp group named Capital Growth Guild 812F through her husband’s phone number in hopes of learning trading and earning money from the stock market. The scammers asked her to fill a form seeking details of the victim’s investments and download their trading app, TPG-Pm. The fund appeared to grow. However, the victim was unable to withdraw the invested ₹23.4 lakh despite multiple attempts, an official said. A case has been registered.

