GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad homemaker conned of ₹23.4 lakh in stock market fraud

Published - July 19, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A homemaker from Hyderabad was conned of ₹23.4 lakh in a new stock market fraud. According to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, the 29-year-old woman joined a WhatsApp group named Capital Growth Guild 812F through her husband’s phone number in hopes of learning trading and earning money from the stock market. The scammers asked her to fill a form seeking details of the victim’s investments and download their trading app, TPG-Pm. The fund appeared to grow. However, the victim was unable to withdraw the invested ₹23.4 lakh despite multiple attempts, an official said. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.