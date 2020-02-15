‘Hyderabad has lost its sheen as a medical destination in the country’

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao has alleged that Hyderabad, which is considered a medical destination in the country, has lost its sheen owing to non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme of the Union government.

Patients from neighbouring states were not coming to Hyderabad for treatment owing to non-availability of the health insurance scheme, which provides ₹5 lakh worth medical treatment.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said that BJP government had allocated huge funds to Telangana in the last five years. The Union government was constructing two crore houses in the country, he said and flayed the TRS government for not constructing any house in the State under the Central government scheme.

Criticising TRS leaders for making false allegations against the BJP government at the Centre on the allocation of funds to the State, he said they were ready to reply to all the queries including the finances, 14th and 15th finance commissions and other allocations. Ridiculing the TRS government claims that the Centre was collecting more taxes from the State and allocating meagre funds, he asked whether the Telangana government was spending all funds collected in Hyderabad only for the GHMC and not spending the same for other parts of the State.

Who was providing security and protecting people of the country by allocating huge funds to the Defence sector, he asked and questioned whether Telangana was not part of the country to contribute its share to the country. He said they would educate people about the CAA and the recent Union budgetary allocations to the farm sector and sops to IT payers.

Reacting to a query on LPG cylinder price hike, he said the hike would not burden the people who were enjoying the subsidy from the Union government. BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary P Sugunakar Rao, and BJP district president Basa Satyanaryana Rao were present.