Hyderabad has become a shelter for terrorists: BJP

May 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that Hyderabad has become a ‘shelter’ for terrorists with the Majlis party providing patronage as one of the arrested Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) activists turning out to be an employee of Owaisi hospital.

“What we have always been stating and feared is turning out to be true with the latest arrest of the most dangerous terrorists. Earlier, Majlis leader Asaduddin Owaisi had offered to help those living illegally, like Rohingyas, when they were arrested. He has gone a step further by providing shelter to terrorists from Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he charged at a press conference held at the State office.

The BJP leader accused the Congress party earlier and the BRS party in recent times of looking the other way by following a ‘minority appeasement’ policy to be in power and kowtowing with the Majlis party without any concern for the safety and security of people.

“I was criticised when I talked of surgical strikes during GHMC elections to ferret out terror elements in old city. Many people continue to live despite lapsed visas and we have seen instances where the ruling party and Majlis party have openly provided refugee settlements for them. Citizens fear bomb blasts anytime as training with drones was being given to terrorists in Vikarabad. What is the government or the police doing,” he questioned.

The State police are working in limited space and it is no wonder that policemen from other States are coming here to arrest terrorists living here, including the PFI activists. There is fresh jihad of trying to paint Hindus as extremists. Mr. Sanjay Kumar demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hold a review meeting on the latest development and said people have lost their trust in the government, hence have to take steps to protect themselves.

Former chief secretary Somesh Kumar is an extra-constitutional authority as the chief advisor to the Chief Minister, he said and alleged that the former is facing corruption charges and the High Court too passed severe strictures against him for his conduct.

Former MLA NVSS Prabhakar said the KCR government is misusing tax payers money by appointing retired IAS and IPS officers as advisors. Such “political nominations” are an affront to serving bureaucrats, he said.