The Hyderabad General Post Office (GPO) on Wednesday announced extended operating hours for mail bookings, including Speed Post, registered letters, and parcels. The new hours are now from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Separate counters for bulk booking have been set up. After the working hours, customers can use the self booking kiosk at the GPO to book mails weighing up to 4 kg.

